Rays vs. Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, July 20

The Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays are both looking to right the ship.

Tampa Bay has now lost five in a row after getting swept in a four-game series at Fenway Park over the weekend. The Jays did get a win over the White Sox on Saturday, but Toronto has still lost four of its last five games.

This is the third series this season between these AL East clubs. The Rays won the first five before the Jays got a 5-3 win on May 13.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Rays vs. Blue Jays on Monday, July 20.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Rays +1.5 (-162)

Blue Jays -1.5 (+134)

Moneyline

Rays +139

Blue Jays -168

Total

7.5 (Over -104/Under -115)

Rays vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

Rays: Nick Martinez (8-2, 2.65 ERA)

Blue Jays: Dylan Cease (6-4, 2.56 ERA)

Nick Martinez is having a career year in his age-35 season with the Rays. He’s been a full-time starter this season, and he’s posting the best numbers of his career through 18 starts. Martinez allowed one run on five hits in five innings against Toronto on May 4.

Dylan Cease is looking to keep things up after heading into the break with two fantastic starts. He threw 15 shutout innings with four hits, four walks, and 20 strikeouts against the Mariners and Giants in his last two outings. The right-hander allowed one run on three hits in seven innings against the Rays on May 13.

Rays vs. Blue Jays How to Watch

Date: Monday, July 20

Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

Venue: Rogers Centre

How to Watch (TV): RAYS, Sportsnet

Rays record: 56-42

Blue Jays record: 46-53

Rays vs. Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bets

Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bet

Dylan Cease OVER 7.5 Strikeouts (+110)

The Rays are one of the toughest teams to strike out this season, but Cease already has one nine-punchout performance against them this year.

Cease has also gone OVER 7.5 strikeouts in four straight starts and nine of his last 10, only being held to seven punchouts in Boston on June 16 in that span. He’s also been better at home with 81 strikeouts in 51 innings as opposed to 67 punchouts in 47..1 innings on the road.

I’ll take these plus odds even against a team like Tampa Bay.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Rays and Jays both struggled in their first series out of the break.

Tampa Bay scored just 10 runs in a four-game sweep at Fenway Park, and the Jays got outscored 15-5 as they lost two of three to the White Sox

Things won’t get easier for either offense with a pitcher’s duel on tap for tonight.

Nick Martinez has allowed three runs or fewer in 17 of 18 starts for the Rays, including five innings of one-run ball against Toronto on May 4. Dylan Cease has been even better and headed into the break with 15 shutout innings, allowing just four hits to the Mariners and Giants.

We should see another low-scoring game tonight between these two teams.

Pick: UNDER 7.5 (-115)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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