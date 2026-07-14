Latest Tarik Skubal Rumors Could Have Notable Ramifications on MLB Playoff Race

As soon as the All-Star Game concludes on Tuesday night, the focus will shift to the second half of the 2026 season. Soon to follow will be the trade deadline on August 3. Right now, it appears that left-hander Tarik Skubal is going to be the top name on the market, even though the Detroit Tigers have played their way back into contention.

If the Tigers sell at the deadline, then it is a safe bet that Skubal will be one of the first players to go. Jeff Passan of ESPN made a prediction on where Skubal will end up at the deadline.

"If there is a team that is going to go get Tarik Skubal and has both the incentive and the ability to do so, it is the Los Angeles Dodgers," Passan said on Get Up ESPN.

"If there is a team that's gonna go get Tarik Skubal, ... it is the Los Angeles Dodgers." @JeffPassan on the Tigers potentially trading Skubal ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/cW5zcOyCOr — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) July 13, 2026

What Tarik Skubal Dodgers Rumors Mean

This could be one of the biggest moves made in recent years and would impact the playoff picture. Right now, few, if any teams look like they are capable of stopping the Dodgers. Those teams are the Milwaukee Brewers, Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves.

However, if the Dodgers are the ones to land Skubal, it would seem that any chance of stopping them this season will be lost. The Dodgers already have an elite starting rotation and will get some key reinforcements when Tyler Glasnow and Blake Snell return from their injuries.

Having Skubal in that mix could make it almost certain that Los Angeles will three-peat this October. As for the Tigers, they would be wise to capitalize on the opportunity to trade him, even if they are playing better.

The Dodgers have a lot of top prospects in their system and can afford to make a deal for Skubal without destroying their farm system. A lot will depend on where Detroit is in the standings a few weeks from now.

Still, the Dodgers may be the inevitable landing spot for Skubal at this point, and that would mean that every other team in Major League Baseball would have a very tall task if it ran into the Dodgers at any point in the postseason.

The Dodgers already are the clear favorites to win a title, but this would break the dam and put them in an even better position to win it. Skubal, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Shohei Ohtani in the same rotation could be a death sentence for any team facing the Dodgers in the playoffs.