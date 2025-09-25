MLB World Shows Love To Cal Raleigh After Historic 60th Home Run
The Seattle Mariners have gotten potentially the best offensive season by a catcher in Major League Baseball this season from Cal Raleigh.
There's no ifs, ands, or buts about that. What Raleigh has been able to do is truly historic and it culminating in him blasting his 60th home run of the season on Wednesday night. The baseball world surely took notice and showered the slugger with plenty of love.
Raleigh is having a season for the ages for the Mariners that very well could end up winning him the American League Most Valuable Player Award. The race is between him and Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees. Judge has been superb, but Raleigh has been historic. It's anyone's guess right now who will actually take home the hardware, but if Raleigh can break Judge's American League record of 62 home runs in a season, then there's certainly a real argument that Raleigh should be the guy.
Take a bow, Cal Raleigh
This is a polarizing topic. Judge has been all-around phenomenal. Raleigh's power numbers are incredible but he isn't leading the league in batting average like Judge is. But, Raleigh has played elite-level defense at baseball's hardest position at catcher while Judge has been solid in the outfield, but was forced to DH for a while due to an injury.
The Mariners just locked up the American League West with their win on Wednesday night. Seattle has been led by Raleigh all season to this point. There are still a few days left in the 2025 regular season and it's going to be a doozy. The regular season will wrap up on Sunday and Raleigh has a few more shots at Judge's record. At the rate that he's swinging right now, it wouldn't be too shocking to see him come close.
Over the course of the 2025 season, Raleigh has broken out. He entered the 2025 season with back-to-back seasons with 30 or more seasons under his belt and turned that into a 60-homer campaign. What a year.
