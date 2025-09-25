Cal Raleigh Drops NSFW Bomb After 60th HR, Mariners Win AL West
The Seattle Mariners are one step closer to history.
On Wednesday night, the Mariners took down the Colorado Rockies, 9-2 and clinched the American League West in the process.
If that was all the Mariners did on Wednesday night, it would be a pretty great night for the organization. But, it was not all. Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh made more history. He crushed two home runs on the night to bring his season total to 60.
Raleigh became just the fourth player in American League history to reach 60 homers in a season joining Aaron Judge, Babe Ruth, and Roger Maris. Overall, he became the seventh player in MLB history in general to reach the mark joining joining Sammy Sosa, Mark McGwire, Barry Bonds, Roger Maris, Babe Ruth, and Aaron Judge.
The Mariners got some history on Wednesday
Emotions were running high after the game because of the fact that he reached the milestone and the Mariners clinched the AL West. So much so that he dropped an NSFW bomb while speaking on the field on television.
"I think most people heard what I said last night," Raleigh said. "Might as well win the whole (explitive) thing."
You can check out the video of the comment right here.
What a season it has been for Raleigh and the Mariners overall. Through 155 games played, Raleigh has 60 homers, 125 RBIs, and is slashing .248/.361/.598 while playing Gold Glove-level defense at arguably the hardest position in baseball. The record for most home runs by a player in the American League is 62 set by Judge back in 2022. Raleigh has four more games left to attempt to tie or break the record in general.
What he's been able to do this season is unheard of for a catcher, or really any player for that matter, but especially someone behind the plate each night. He and Judge are dead-locked in a race for the AL Most Valuable Player Award. Raleigh is putting himself in a position to fight for it and the Mariners are AL West champs. What a night.
