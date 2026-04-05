MLB World Stunned by Jo Adell’s Wild HR Robbery of Cal Raleigh

UPDATED No. 2: Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jo Adell completed the trifecta with a third home run robbery on Saturday night.

ONE GAME

THREE HOME RUN ROBBERIES



Jo Adell, ladies and gentlemen 👏 https://t.co/mRW2HFLxVN pic.twitter.com/mCwx03lk9C — MLB (@MLB) April 5, 2026

UPDATED: Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jo Adell struck a second time and robbed a second homer on Saturday night.

JO ADELL ROBS HIS SECOND HOMER OF THE NIGHT 🤯 pic.twitter.com/oKaccCP6xh — MLB (@MLB) April 5, 2026

ORIGINAL STORY: Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jo Adell made one of the better catches you're going to see on a Major League Baseball field on Saturday night.

Los Angeles faced off against the Seattle Mariners and 2025 American League home run leader Cal Raleigh stepped up to the plate looking for his first homer of the season in the first inning of the contest. Raleigh connected on a pitch from Angels hurler Jack Kochanowicz and it looked like he was going to snap his homerless streak with a long ball to right field. But, Adell stepped up and pulled it back for an out instead.

JO ADELL JUST ROBBED CAL RALEIGH OF HIS FIRST HOMER OF THE YEAR 😮



(via @Angels)pic.twitter.com/cOILfQeIPb — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) April 5, 2026

What a play by the Angels outfielder. When you make a catch like that, fans around the league notice and they certainly did on Saturday night with fans responding on X left and right.

The Angels slugger made a great play on Saturday

Mar 2, 2025; Scottsdale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jo Adell (7) catches a fly ball against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning at Scottsdale Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Deserved https://t.co/jbCqV83eVo — GianCULO Stanton Fan Club (@bruja_aj) April 5, 2026

That type of start of the year for Cal Raleigh https://t.co/f8n17YzPiP — XamSportsConsulting (@XamSportsBetz) April 5, 2026

wont catch me saying this much at all but thank you. from the bottom of my heart thank you los angeles angels of anaheim https://t.co/e8lS009dHt — crawford box enjoyer (@mah0_raga) April 5, 2026

He really sold his soul for his 60 home run season last year huh lol https://t.co/J46qKnLZ9O — David Hernandez 🇲🇽 (@rhcpstan95) April 5, 2026

i wonder how demoralizing this is in real time 😭 https://t.co/wGYdJVKMOh — jay beezy (@jaytodab) April 5, 2026

Oh you gotta be kidding me https://t.co/6NehrXMr8Z — TSUNAMI! 🏄 (@Tsunami_GPR) April 5, 2026

Awesome catch ! Wow https://t.co/T5lumEUBVb — Sports is my thing (@Sports_Chic2) April 5, 2026

Adell had the best season of his career so far in 2025 with 37 homers and 98 RBIs in 152 games played. The 2026 season has been a bit slower for him, but this is the perfect example of what he can do out in the outfield. When he's at his best, he can provide big power numbers in the middle of the order while also putting together some solid defense out in the outfield.

When you make a play like this, the baseball world certainly notices, whether you're an Angels fan or not. For the Angels, it's only sweeter that this play was made against a division opponent and someone who led the league in homers last season in Raleigh.

Over the course of the 2026 season, you'll likely see various home run robberies. For as difficult a play as it is, you see different variations seemingly every season. This play by Adell is on the better side, though. He covered a lot of ground out in right field and had a tough angle to get the ball, and yet he made a perfectly-timed jump and was able to pull the ball back.

This play is part of the reason why baseball is so great. Each night, you never know what you're going to see. Every single game is different and there's also the chance that you see something special each night, like this play by Adell. You never know when it's coming, but there's always a chance something big can happen. Fans over in Los Angeles were treated to exactly that on Saturday.