Montreal Expos "X" Account Goes Viral For All-Star Game Post on Tuesday
The Montreal Expos haven't existed for nearly 20 years but a Twitter account dedicated to keeping the memory of the organization alive made some waves on Tuesday night during the Major League Baseball All-Star Game.
An verified account on "X" called @Montreal_Expos posted content from the 1994 All-Star Game in Pittsburgh, complete with player introductions of Expos players. The reason behind the post was so that fans could re-live what it was like when players wore their team-issued jerseys, instead of homogenous American or National League jerseys.
The National league roster in 1994 featured five different Expos players including Marquis Grissom (OF), Wil Cordero (IF), Darrin Fletcher (C), Ken Hill (P) and Moises Alou (OF). Alou ended up getting the game-winning hit as the National League won, 8-7.
The Expos unfortunately folded up shop after the 2004 season and relocated to become the Washington Nationals. They've been in D.C. since 2005 and won the World Series back in 2019. The Expos themselves never won a World Series.
Grissom was a two-time All-Star, making the game in 1993 and 1994. He was a 17-year veteran who was a .272 lifetime hitter. He helped the Atlanta Braves win the World Series during the 1995 season.
Fletcher was a 14-year veteran who played six seasons with Montreal. He was a .269 lifetime hitter. That was his only All-Star appearance.
Hill went 117-109 over a 14-year career. That was his only All-Star appearance as well. He played three seasons with the Expos.
Alou was one of the best-known Expos players, spending six years there. In a 17-year career, he was a six-time All-Star and a two-time Silver Slugger.
Cordero was a 14-year veteran who also appeared on that All-Star team only. He was a .273 lifetime hitter.
