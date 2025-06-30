James Wood Got the Barry Bonds Treatment in Sunday's Game vs. Angels
Washington Nationals sensation James Wood got the royal treatment at the plate on Sunday afternoon as the Nationals beat the Los Angeles Angels 7-4 at Angel Stadium.
Wood went 1-for-2 and was intentionally walked four times in total.
Per Jomboy Media:
James Wood was intentionally walked 4 times today against the Angels
The last player to be intentionally walked 4 times in a game was Barry Bonds on September 22, 2004
It's easy to see why the Angels wanted nothing to do with Wood, as he's ascended into one of the most feared young hitters in the National League. He's hitting .283 with 22 homers, 64 RBIs and 11 stolen bases. Acquired in the Juan Soto trade with the San Diego Padres in 2022, he looks like he's going to be headed to his first All-Star Game next month.
The Nationals are a disappointing 35-49, but the duo of Wood and CJ Abrams looks like a great building block for the Nats, who last made the playoffs in the 2019 season.
The Angels are 41-42 and fell back to two games back of the third and final wild card spot in the American League.
In addition to Wood's historic day, the Nationals got a 2-for-6 day from Abrams and three hits from 22-year-old Daylen Lile.
The Nationals are off on Monday, but they will return to action on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers at 6:45 p.m. ET. Trevor Williams will take the ball for Washington while Jack Flaherty pitches for the AL Central leaders.
