Multiple Toronto Blue Jays Players Set to Don New Numbers in 2025
The big news for the Toronto Blue Jays this week is that they missed out on another prime free agent target as pitcher Roki Sasaki agreed to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
In much smaller (but still interesting) news, the Jays have also had several players and coaches change numbers for the 2025 season. This is in response to some of the offseason moves that Toronto has made.
Per MLB Jersey Numbers on "X:"
RHP Nick Sandlin (@nick_sandlin) will wear number 52. RHP Nick Robertson switches from number 52 to number 33. Last worn by RHP Dillon Tate in 2024.
RHP Jeff Hoffman (@hoff_23) will wear number 23. Last worn on the field by RHP Jacob Barnes in 2021. Bench coach Don Mattingly switches to number 46. #BlueJays
Hoffman was recently signed to a three-year deal worth $33 million. He figures to get a serious look as the team's closer in the wake of Jordan Romano signing with the Philadelphia Phillies this offseason.
He represents the biggest move that Toronto has made, as the organization has struck out on Sasaki, Juan Soto, Corbin Burnes and Teoscar Hernandez.
The Jays are coming off a season in which they went 74-88 and missed the playoffs by finishing last in the American League East. If they are able to stay healthy, they should be better in 2025, but there are big questions about the future, as both Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette are free agents at the end of the campaign.
The team is reportedly looking to sign Guerrero Jr. long-term, but hasn't done it yet.
