Skip to main content
National League Playoffs: 2022 Schedule, Matchups, Results in Real Time

National League Playoffs: 2022 Schedule, Matchups, Results in Real Time

The Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, St. Louis Cardinals, New York Mets, San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies will all be competing in the Major League Baseball playoffs. Here is a schedule with all game times and television broadcast information, as well as pitching matchups, as they are announced.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, St. Louis Cardinals, New York Mets, San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies will all be competing in the Major League Baseball playoffs. Here is a schedule with all game times and television broadcast information, as well as pitching matchups, as they are announced.

The field is set for the 2022 Major League Baseball playoffs.

For the first time ever, 12 teams will enter the postseason field. With MLB adding two teams to its postseason field, there will be a new playoff format this year.

The two division winners with the best records in each league receive a bye from the new, Wild Card Series round of the playoffs.

In the National League, the Los Angeles Dodgers own the no. 1 seed and the Atlanta Braves own the no. 2 seed. Both teams will skip the Wild Card Series and play in the National League Division Series, beginning next Tuesday.

The division winner with the worst record, the St. Louis Cardinals will host a best-of-thee series against the third Wild Card time, the Philadelphia Phillies, with all three games being played at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.

The Wild Card team with the best record, the New York Mets, will also host a best-of-three series, with all three games being played at Citi Field in New York. The Mets will host the second Wild Card team, the San Diego Padres.

Here is the complete schedule and matchups for the entire National League playoffs. We will add results and update the schedule and the projected pitching matchups as they are announced. 

National League 2022 Playoffs

No. 6 Philadelphia Phillies at No. 3 St. Louis Cardinals

  • GAME 1, Friday, Oct. 7: Philadelphia Phillies (TBD) at St. Louis Cardinals (TBD). Time 2:07 p.m. ET. (TV: ABC)
  • GAME 2, Saturday, Oct. 8: Philadelphia Phillies (TBD) at St. Louis Cardinals (TBD). Time 8:37 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN 2)
  • GAME 3, if necessary, Sunday, Oct. 9: Philadelphia Phillies (TBD) at St. Louis Cardinals (TBD). Time 8:37 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN)

No. 5 San Diego Padres at No. 4 New York Mets

  • GAME 1, Friday, Oct. 7: San Diego Padres (TBD) at New York Mets (TBD). Time 8:07 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN)
  • GAME 2, Saturday, Oct. 8: San Diego Padres (TBA) at New York Mets (TBA). Time 7:37 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN)
  • GAME 3, if necessary, Sunday, Oct. 9: San Diego Padres (TBD) at New York Mets (TBD). Time 7:37 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN)

USATSI_19172152_168388303_lowres (1)
News

National League Playoffs: 2022 Schedule, Matchups, Results in Real Time

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19172066_168388303_lowres
News

2022 MLB Playoffs: Full Bracket, Broadcast Schedule and Game Times

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19160335_168388303_lowres.jpg d
News

2022 MLB Playoffs: National League Playoff Bracket is Set

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19177163_168388303_lowres
News

OPINION: Aaron Judge is MLB's True, Single-Season Home Run King

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19177733_168388303_lowres
News

MLB Playoffs: American League Playoff Bracket is Set

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19134077_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Gerrit Cole Sets NY Yankees' Single-Season Strikeout Record

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19168607_168388303_lowres
News

Atlanta Braves Clinch 5th Straight National League East Division Title

By Jack Vita
USATSI_16662106_168388303_lowres
News

In Game 161, Atlanta Braves Lay Down First Sacrifice Bunt of Season

By Jack Vita
Judge Hr
News

WATCH: Aaron Judge Hits 62nd Home Run Passing Roger Maris' AL HR Record

By Jack Vita