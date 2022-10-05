National League Playoffs: 2022 Schedule, Matchups, Results in Real Time

The field is set for the 2022 Major League Baseball playoffs.

For the first time ever, 12 teams will enter the postseason field. With MLB adding two teams to its postseason field, there will be a new playoff format this year.

The two division winners with the best records in each league receive a bye from the new, Wild Card Series round of the playoffs.

In the National League, the Los Angeles Dodgers own the no. 1 seed and the Atlanta Braves own the no. 2 seed. Both teams will skip the Wild Card Series and play in the National League Division Series, beginning next Tuesday.

The division winner with the worst record, the St. Louis Cardinals will host a best-of-thee series against the third Wild Card time, the Philadelphia Phillies, with all three games being played at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.

The Wild Card team with the best record, the New York Mets, will also host a best-of-three series, with all three games being played at Citi Field in New York. The Mets will host the second Wild Card team, the San Diego Padres.

Here is the complete schedule and matchups for the entire National League playoffs. We will add results and update the schedule and the projected pitching matchups as they are announced.

National League 2022 Playoffs

No. 6 Philadelphia Phillies at No. 3 St. Louis Cardinals

GAME 1, Friday, Oct. 7: Philadelphia Phillies (TBD) at St. Louis Cardinals (TBD). Time 2:07 p.m. ET. (TV: ABC)

Philadelphia Phillies (TBD) at St. Louis Cardinals (TBD). Time 2:07 p.m. ET. (TV: ABC) GAME 2, Saturday, Oct. 8: Philadelphia Phillies (TBD) at St. Louis Cardinals (TBD). Time 8:37 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN 2)

Philadelphia Phillies (TBD) at St. Louis Cardinals (TBD). Time 8:37 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN 2) GAME 3, if necessary, Sunday, Oct. 9: Philadelphia Phillies (TBD) at St. Louis Cardinals (TBD). Time 8:37 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN)

No. 5 San Diego Padres at No. 4 New York Mets