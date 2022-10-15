WATCH: Phillies Finish Braves 8-3, Advance to First NLCS Since 2010

The Philadelphia Phillies are going back to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2010.

The Phillies downed their National League East division rival, the Atlanta Braves, 8-3 Saturday at Citizens Bank Park, in game four of the National League Division Series. With their victory Saturday, the Phillies ended the season of the Braves and won their first NLDS in 12 years.

The last time the Phillies closed out a playoff series at home in front of their fans was Oct 21, 2009, when the Phillies clinched a trip to the World Series with their 10-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in game five of the NLCS.

Saturday, the Phillies put forth a similar offensive display to that of 13 years ago, scoring eight runs, recording 13 hits, and launching three homers, including the first ever inside-the-park home run from a catcher in playoff history.

The hit parade started in the second inning, when Brandon Marsh blasted a three-run home run to put the Phillies on the board first, 3-0.

The Braves responded in the top of the third, when Orlando Arcia crushed a solo home run to left field.

In the bottom of the third, J.T. Realmuto became the first catcher to record an inside-the-park home run in a postseason game, and the 18th player to hit an inside-the-park home run in playoff history, making it 4-1.

The Braves answered with another solo home run in the next half inning, from first baseman Matt Olson, trimming the Phillies' lead to 4-2.

In the bottom of the sixth, Rhys Hoskins, Realmuto and Bryce Harper hit back-to-back-to-back RBI singles, increasing Philadelphia's lead to 7-2.

The next half inning, the Braves continued their trend of responding with a solo home run, this time from Travis d'Arnaud. The Braves hit three home runs on the day, but would only plate three runs total.

Then in the bottom of the eighth, the Phillies scored another insurance run, thanks to a Bryce Harper solo homer.

The Phillies, who won 14 fewer games than the Braves did in the regular season, outscored their division foe 24-13 in the Division Series, ending the season of the National League's second seed in four games.

The Phillies move on to their first NLCS in 12 years. They will play either the Los Angeles Dodgers or the San Diego Padres. The Padres lead the Dodgers 2-1 in the NLDS and can clinch a date with the Phillies with a win Saturday night.

The Phillies will not have homefield advantage against either team, but playing on the road hasn't stopped them yet this postseason, as they are now 3-1 in road playoff games in 2022.

The NLCS begins Tuesday.

