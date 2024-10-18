NBA MVP Had Priceless Reaction on "X" to Game Tying HR in Guardians-Yankees Game
The Cleveland Guardians beat the New York Yankees 7-5 on Thursday night in one of the most incredible games in recent memory.
The Guardians blew a 3-1 lead in the eighth inning, only to tie the game at 5-5 with two outs in the bottom of the ninth. Then, they won the game on a walkoff home run from David Fry in bottom of the tenth inning.
As a result, the Guardians now trail the Yankees 2-1 in the best-of-seven American League Championship Series. A 3-0 deficit would have all but ended the Guardians season, but now they are very much alive.
While the Fry home run was certainly electric, the Jhonkensy Noel home run in the bottom of the ninth inning is the one that everyone is still talking about.
The blast off of Luke Weaver electrified social media, with Noel's bat toss also garnering significant attention.
The whole sequence caught the attention of Philadelphia 76ers star and NBA MVP Joel Embiid, who put out this post on "X:"
What a HR #BigChristmas
The "Big Christmas" reference is a nod to Noel's nickname.
Though Embiid was born in Cameroon and has family in France, he's apparently taken to baseball: We've also seen him at Phillies games before.
The 30-year-old is a seven-time NBA All-Star, an MVP and a five-time All-NBA selection. He also just helped Team USA win the Gold Medal at the Paris Olympics. The 76ers open up the NBA season on Oct. 23 against the Milwaukee Bucks.
As for the Guardians and Yankees, they play Game 4 of the ALCS on Friday night.
