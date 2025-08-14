SI

Marlins vs. Guardians Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Thursday, Aug. 14

Iain MacMillan

Jakob Marsee drove in seven runs in Wednesday's 13-4 win against the Guardians.
Jakob Marsee drove in seven runs in Wednesday's 13-4 win against the Guardians. / David Richard-Imagn Images
The story of Wednesday's MLB action was Jakob Marsee of the Miami Marlins driving in seven runs, including two home runs, in their 13-4 win against the Guardians. It was Marsee's 13th Major League game, and he's already made a significant impact, batting .436 with an OPS of 1.413.

Will he continue the hot streak tonight? Will the Marlins win their series against the Guardians? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.

Marlins vs. Guardians Odds, Run Line, and Total

Run Line

  • Marlins -1.5 (+168)
  • Guardians +1.5 (-205)

Moneyline

  • Marlins +104
  • Guardians -122

Total

  • Over 7.5 (-105)
  • Under 7.5 (-115)

Marlins vs. Guardians Probable Pitchers

  • Miami: Edward Cabrera, RHP (6-5, 3.08 ERA)
  • Cleveland: Tanner Bibee, RHP (8-9, 4.60 ERA)

Marlins vs. Guardians How to Watch

  • Date: Thursday, August 14
  • Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Progressive Field
  • How to Watch (TV): Guardians TV Presented by Progressive, FanDuel Sports Network Florida
  • Marlins Record: 58-62
  • Guardians Record: 62-57

Marlins vs. Guardians Best MLB Prop Bet

The Marlins have shown great plate discipline since the All-Star Break, striking out on just 19.9% of their plate appearances, which is the sixth-best rate in the Majors in that time frame. Today, they'll face Tanner Bibee, who has failed to reach six strikeouts in five of his last seven starts.

Marlins vs. Guardians Prediction and Pick

There's little to separate these two offenses. The Marlins rank 13th in the Majors in OPS since the All-Star Break at .738, while the Guardians come in at 10th in that time frame at .748. The Guardians also have a slight advantage in batting average at .249 compared to .247.

The reason I'm going to back the underdog Marlins is largely due to pitching. Edward Cabrera comes into this game with a 3.05 ERA, compared to Tanner Bibee, whose ERA sits at 4.60. Bibee has also allowed 4+ earned runs in three straight starts, which sets up well for Miami tonight.

Pick: Marlins +104 via FanDuel

Published
