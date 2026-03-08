How Zack Littell's Reported Deal Leaves Few Impact Arms on Pitching Market

Opening Day is almost here, yet some teams are still making moves in free agency ahead of the 2026 season. And now, one of the top remaining pitchers on the market has reportedly landed a deal that leaves any other team still considering a last-minute addition with only a few remaining options.

Right-handed pitcher Zack Littell has signed with the Washington Nationals, according to ESPN's Kiley McDaniel. The 30-year-old made 32 starts last year for the Tampa Bay Rays and Cincinnati Reds, posting a 3.81 ERA in 186 innings pitched.

Littell became one of the more intriguing free agent arms on the market as the offseason progressed, in part because he has major league experience as both a starter and reliever. While he'll most likely be used as a starting pitcher for the Nationals, Littell offers role flexibility that's not easy to come by, especially this late in the offseason. And if the veteran pitches well early this year, he'll likely be a valuable trade chip at the deadline if Washington isn't competing for a playoff spot.

With Littell now reportedly off the market, here are a couple of other pitchers who remain unsigned but could make an immediate impact.

Lucas Giolito, veteran relievers headline current pitching market

Sep 6, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito (54) pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Lucas Giolito has been one of the biggest surprises of the offseason. The 31-year-old posted a 3.41 ERA in 26 starts for the Boston Red Sox last year and remains the top available starting pitcher in free agency. While there are past injury concerns with Giolito, the 2012 first-round pick would likely now be a relatively cheap short-term option for any team still in search of a starter, especially so close to the start of the season.

After Giolito, veteran southpaw Patrick Corbin is likely considered the next-best available starter. But any team still looking to add pitching could also target a couple of veteran relievers instead. Danny Coulombe, Justin Wilson, and Jalen Beeks are solid lefty relief options who could strengthen any bullpen heading into the season.

Michael Kopech is another reliever with past success who remains unsigned. Like Giolito, Kopech has previous injury concerns, but the hard-throwing righty could be another low-risk option if a team wanted to take a shot at signing the 2014 first-round pick to a short-term, team-friendly deal.