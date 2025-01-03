Fastball

New Report Indicates Toronto Blue Jays Haven't Made Contract Offer to Hye-Seong Kim

With Kim's deadline looming, reports indicate that the Blue Jays are out.

Brady Farkas

A pair of Toronto Blue Jays hats and gloves in the dugout during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Rogers Centre on April 27.
A pair of Toronto Blue Jays hats and gloves in the dugout during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Rogers Centre on April 27. / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
Despite us hearing otherwise recently, it appears as if the Toronto Blue Jays have not made a contract offer to Korean infielder Hye-Seong Kim.

According to the "X" account "KBO in English," Kim has received contract offers from five teams, but the Blue Jays aren't one of them.

Kim Hye-seong update

According to the Sunday Newspaper, a Korean newspaper outlet

Kim has received offers from
SEA
LAA
LAD
SD
CHI

Offer is lower than expected (perhaps closer to 10M) though he is still expected to come to the MLB

Kim's deadline to sign a contract in the United States is 5 p.m. ET, so this update comes with hours to go.

Toronto's fit with Kim was always a little curious, especially after they traded for Gold Glover Andres Gimenez. The team could have put Kim at third base, but he hasn't played there in years. Now, it appears that Toronto will go with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at first, Gimenez at second, Bo Bichette at shortstop and some combination of their young pieces at third base.

For instance, Ernie Clement was named a finalist for the Gold Glove Award at third base this past season. He could easily stay in that position again this year.

If the Blue Jays still want to make a big move this offseason, they could look to sign Pete Alonso and then move Guerrero Jr. to the third. However, there hasn't been much buzz on the Alonso front, as the Jays appear more engaged on slugging outfielder Anthony Santander.

The Blue Jays went 74-88 and finished last in the American League East.

Published
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

