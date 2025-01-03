New Report Indicates Toronto Blue Jays Haven't Made Contract Offer to Hye-Seong Kim
Despite us hearing otherwise recently, it appears as if the Toronto Blue Jays have not made a contract offer to Korean infielder Hye-Seong Kim.
According to the "X" account "KBO in English," Kim has received contract offers from five teams, but the Blue Jays aren't one of them.
Kim Hye-seong update
According to the Sunday Newspaper, a Korean newspaper outlet
Kim has received offers from
SEA
LAA
LAD
SD
CHI
Offer is lower than expected (perhaps closer to 10M) though he is still expected to come to the MLB
Kim's deadline to sign a contract in the United States is 5 p.m. ET, so this update comes with hours to go.
Toronto's fit with Kim was always a little curious, especially after they traded for Gold Glover Andres Gimenez. The team could have put Kim at third base, but he hasn't played there in years. Now, it appears that Toronto will go with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at first, Gimenez at second, Bo Bichette at shortstop and some combination of their young pieces at third base.
For instance, Ernie Clement was named a finalist for the Gold Glove Award at third base this past season. He could easily stay in that position again this year.
If the Blue Jays still want to make a big move this offseason, they could look to sign Pete Alonso and then move Guerrero Jr. to the third. However, there hasn't been much buzz on the Alonso front, as the Jays appear more engaged on slugging outfielder Anthony Santander.
The Blue Jays went 74-88 and finished last in the American League East.
