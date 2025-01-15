New Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Jeff Hoffman Delivers Simple Message to Fans
New Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jeff Hoffman delivered a simple message to fans on Wednesday, saying he's excited to be a member of the Jays.
Hoffman recently signed a three-year, $33 million deal and could be in line to be the team's new closer. However, it didn't come without controversy, as Hoffman reportedly failed physicals with both the Atlanta Braves and Baltimore Orioles before landing in Toronto.
"What's up Blue Jays fans? Jeff Hoffman here. Super excited to finally get to live out my dream pitching for the Blue Jays in Toronto. I can't wait to see you guys out here and let's go!"
He was originally drafted by the Blue Jays back in 2014, so that's why he says he's excited to finally live out his dream of pitching for Toronto. He was traded in the blockbuster that brought Troy Tulowitzki to the Jays in 2015.
Hoffman was an All-Star in 2024 for the Philadelphia Phillies and ended the year at 3-3 with a 2.17 ERA in 68 appearances. After the trade, he spent his first five big-league seasons with the Rockies. In addition to Colorado and Philadelphia, he's also pitched for the Cincinnati Reds. His move toward becoming a dominant reliever happened in 2021, when he made 34 relief appearances for the Reds.
He's one of multiple moves that the Jays have made this offseason. They have inked reliever Yimi Garcia to a two-year deal and have traded for Gold Glove infielder Andres Gimenez, formerly of the Cleveland Guardians.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.