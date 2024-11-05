Fastball

New York Mets Could Make Drastic Decision with Former Top Prospect in 2025

This might be the only way for the former top prospect to salvage his time in New York.

Brady Farkas

New York Mets third base Brett Baty (22) hits a single in the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field on May 29. / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
New York Mets third base Brett Baty (22) hits a single in the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field on May 29. / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
After getting to the National League Championship Series in 2024, the New York Mets are already looking forward to 2025.

And as they start to think about their roster next year, they are considering a potentially drastic move with a former top prospect.

Per Mike Puma, who covers the Mets for the New York Post:

David Stearns isn't ruling out the possibility of Brett Baty seeing action in the outfield. The organization was impressed with how quickly Baty picked up 2B last season.

Stearns made those comments at the general manager's meetings in Texas. Those began Monday night.

The 24-year-old Baty came up with much fanfare as a top prospect but hasn't been able to put it together in New York. In parts of three seasons, he's a .215 hitter. He hit just .229 in 50 games this season with four homers and 16 RBI.

He was ranked as the No. 33 prospect before the 2023 season from Baseball America and got as high as No. 21 from MLB.com.

Baty is a third baseman by trade but it doesn't appear he has a path there anymore given the presence of Mark Vientos at the position. If Baty wants to stick in the Mets organization, the outfield might be his best path. However, should the Mets go and sign Juan Soto this offseason, that could be tough as well.

There is always the chance that Baty is traded and given a fresh start somewhere else as well.

In 62 games at Triple-A Syracuse this year, Baty hit .252 with 16 homers.

Published
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

