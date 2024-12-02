New York Mets Interested in World Series Champion Walker Buehler
On Sunday night, the New York Mets signed free agent starting pitcher Frankie Montas to a two-year deal worth $34 million. Now, the team is reportedly interested in World Series champion Walker Buehler, who just became a free agent as well.
Joel Sherman of the New York Post (subscription required) had the news, which comes by way of MLBTradeRumors:
...and Joel Sherman of the New York Post adds the Mets to the growing list of teams with interest in the longtime Dodgers righty. Buehler has also reportedly drawn interest from the Braves, Yankees and even the low-payroll Athletics.
The 30-year-old Buehler helped the Dodgers win the World Series this season, securing the final out in Game 5 against the Yankees. Though he came out the postseason hero, it was a generally rough year for Buehler.
The righty came back from a Tommy John surgery that he underwent at the end of 2022 and went just 1-6 with a 5.38 ERA. He made 16 starts, striking out just 64 batters in 75.1 innings.
Before the Tommy John surgery, Buehler was one of the best arms in all of baseball. From 2017-2022, he went 46-16 and helped the Dodgers get to the World Series in 2017 and 2018 before winning the title in 2020.
Buehler is a two-time All-Star who has received Cy Young votes in two separate seasons already. Given the unknown about where he's at right now, it's hard to forecast what a deal for him might look like. He could be incentivized to a take a one-year "prove-it" deal, but he could also opt for a little lesser money on more years.
The Mets are slated to lose Jose Quintana, Sean Manaea and Luis Severino from their rotation, so the interest in Buehler makes sense, even after signing Montas.
