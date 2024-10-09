New York Mets Offense Getting Historic Late-Game Production in These Playoffs
The New York Mets beat the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3 of the National League Division Series on Tuesday afternoon at Citi Field.
With the win, the Mets, who squeaked into the playoffs on the last day of the regular season, are just one win away from the NLCS. The Phillies, who won the National League East, are one loss away from going home.
The Mets won 7-2 on Tuesday, taking an early lead and then adding-on late. The ability to score late is something the Mets are doing at an historic level in these playoffs.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
the Mets now have 13 runs in the 8th & 9th inning this postseason
only team with MORE in their first 6 games of a PS:
1936 NYY:16
others w/13: 2018 HOU, 2015 KC, 2005 HOU, 1964 NYY
The Mets used their late-game magic to help win the National League wild card series against the Milwaukee Brewers, and again to win Game 1 of this series. Those two games were comebacks, but the ability to add-on and separate is also hugely important.
The Mets will look to win the series on Wednesday afternoon when they take on the Phillies again. First pitch is set for 5:08 p.m. ET as lefty Ranger Suarez (PHI) pitches against lefty Jose Quintana.
If the Mets win, they'll await the winner of the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres in the NLCS. If the Phillies win, we'll head back to Citizens Bank Park for a Game 5, which would be played Friday afternoon.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.