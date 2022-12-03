9 Starters Mets Can Pursue Following Jacob deGrom’s Departure

Jacob deGrom sent shockwaves throughout the baseball world Friday, signing a monstrous deal with the Texas Rangers.

The two-time Cy Young winner will earn a guaranteed $185 million over five years. A conditional sixth-year option for 2028 could make the pact – which includes a full no-trade clause – worth $222 million, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

deGrom, 34, has only thrown for New York since debuting in 2014. Now the Mets are without one of the best pitchers on the planet and missing a co-ace to pair alongside Max Scherzer.

New York’s rotation currently includes Scherzer, Carlos Carrasco, David Peterson, Tylor Megill and Elieser Hernandez.

Fortunately for the Mets, there are still some options on the open market, whether they want to maintain a deadly one-two punch and/or add rotation depth. Let’s look at New York’s remaining choices in free agency…

Justin Verlander

Could the Mets really reunite Verlander and Scherzer, two former Tigers teammates? The answer is yes – but doing so will take a lot of money. Astros owner Jim Crane said Verlander was looking for a Scherzer-type deal earlier this offseason, a reasonable expectation for the unanimous American League Cy Young winner.

Carlos Rodón

Rodón, the second-best remaining pitcher on the market, is coming off two All-Star seasons with the White Sox and Giants. With a 2.67 ERA since 2021, Rodón would give the Mets an excellent left-handed starter near the top of their rotation.

Kodai Senga

Senga, an international free agent, is not subject to the posting system. The Japanese ace is untested in the majors, but his upside is enticing after 11 sensational seasons with the Fukuoka Softbank Hawks. He would also cost less than Verlander and Rodón.

Chris Bassitt

Bassitt enjoyed a strong first season in Queens, winning 15 games and recording a 3.42 ERA over 30 starts following a trade from the Athletics. An All-Star in 2021, Bassitt would be a welcomed re-signing regardless of whether the Mets add a bonafide ace.

Taijuan Walker

The same goes for Walker, who’s had a solid two-year run in New York. Another All-Star in 2021, Walker has a 3.98 ERA over 59 games (58 starts) since becoming a Met.

Jameson Taillon

A Yankee since 2021, Taillon is familiar with the New York market. He’s been a league-average pitcher with a 100 ERA+ each of the last two years, but health hasn’t been an issue like it was earlier in Taillon’s career, and he can put together extended stretches where he outperforms his overall numbers.

Andrew Heaney

Heaney is another pitcher with New York experience – though not success – after a brief 2021 stint with the Yankees. He pitched some of the best baseball of his career when healthy in 2022, though, tallying a 3.10 ERA for the Dodgers over 16 games (14 starts). He’s been linked to the Mets a few times since the offseason began.

José Quintana

Once a Mets prospect, Quintana enjoyed a resurgence in 2022. The veteran registered a 2.93 ERA over 32 starts for the Pirates and Cardinals. He posted a 2.01 mark for St. Louis following an early August trade.

Nathan Eovaldi

Eovaldi has played in New York and the N.L. East already thanks to stops with the Yankees and Marlins. He established himself as an impact starter in Boston over the last few years, but injuries have also forced him to miss significant time throughout his career.

More MLB Offseason Coverage: