MLB Hot Stove: 5 Potential Free Agent Landing Spots for Justin Verlander

Astros beat reporter Brian McTaggart reported Tuesday that Justin Verlander is looking to sign a contract comparable to the three-year, $130 million deal that Max Scherzer inked with the New York Mets last winter.

What teams could be in play to sign the 39-year-old future Hall of Famer? Here are five potential landing spots for Verlander:

1) Houston Astros — Verlander could once again return to the Astros, but the Astros might be hesitant to give him the contract he is looking for as he heads into his age-40 season.

2) Texas Rangers — Verlander could stay in Texas and go to the Texas Rangers, who appear to be interested in continuing to spend money, after shelling out a combined $500 million to free agents Marcus Semien and Corey Seager last December. Pitching is a clear need for the Rangers, and the likely, soon-to-be, three-time AL Cy Young Award winner is among the best pitchers available on the open market.

3) New York Mets — After Chris Bassitt and Jacob deGrom declined the qualifying offers they each received, the Mets could look to other options to fill out their starting rotation and pair former teammates Verlander and Scherzer together once again.

4) New York Yankees — Like the Mets and the Rangers, the Yankees have the kind of financial flexibility to give Verlander the contract he is looking for, and could improve their pitching staff.

5) Los Angeles Dodgers — Tyler Anderson rejected the qualifying offer and signed a three year, $39 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday. The Dodgers have an opening in their rotation and like the other teams on this list, have the money to pony up to JV, if they choose to pursue him.

PREDICTION: Verlander does not resign with Houston, and the Astros continue to replace their stars with homegrown talent. The depth in their rotation makes him less essential to their club than he would be to other teams pursuing him on the open market.

