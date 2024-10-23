New York Mets' David Stearns Makes Bold Claim With MLB Free Agency Approaching
The New York Mets came two wins shy of reaching the World Series this year, and while the fanbase has continued to applaud the team for its efforts, the front office doesn't appear to be resting on its laurels.
For one, the club's list of pending free agents is extensive.
First baseman Pete Alonso, starting pitcher Jose Quintana, starting pitcher Luis Severino, designated hitter J.D. Martinez, outfielder Jesse Winker, outfielder Harrison Bader, infielder Jose Iglesias, relief pitcher Ryne Stanek are all set to hit the open market in two week's time. Even starting pitcher Sean Manaea has a player option he is likely to decline, while relief pitcher Phil Maton could have his team option declined as well.
With all those roster spots vacant for the time being – plus the retained contracts of Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer and James McCann coming off the books – the Mets suddenly have a hole burning in their pocket.
The franchise hasn't shied away from spending the big bucks ever since owner Steve Cohen took over, and it seems like he has authorized president of baseball operations David Stearns to double down on that strategy this winter.
According to Stearns, no player is off limits.
"We've got financial flexibility, it means that pretty much the entirety of the player universe is potentially accessible to us," Stearns told reporters during a press conference Wednesday. "That's an enormous opportunity. I envision us taking advantage of that opportunity and being aggressive in certain spaces."
Stearns added the caveat, however, that he will not do anything that hamstrings the team or prevents them from improving in the future.
As it stands, the Mets' 2025 payroll is projected to come in around $150 million. Their total cap allocations in 2024 exceeded $352 million.
Of course, the Mets may wind up spending a lot of that money to retain Alonso and other familiar faces. Stearns said he hopes to have Alonso back, adding that there is mutual interest in a reunion with Manaea and an appreciation for the "fire" that Winker brought to the clubhouse.
To put the team over the top, perhaps Stearns could also try to pry Juan Soto away from the New York Yankees. It would take a king's ransom to land Soto, but it appears as if Cohen is more than willing to provide one.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.