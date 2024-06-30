New York Mets Slugger Brandon Nimmo Hits 100th Career Home Run
Brandon Nimmo came through in the clutch for the New York Mets on Sunday, reaching a major career milestone in the process.
Nimmo came up to bat with the Mets trailing the Houston Astros 4-2 with two outs in the bottom of the seventh. Facing an 0-2 count, Nimmo made Bryan Abreu pay for giving him a fastball right down the middle.
The left fielder cranked a 412-foot, two-run home run to left-center, tying the score at four runs apiece.
On top of being exactly what New York needed to get back into the game, it also marked the 100th home run of Nimmo's career.
The Mets and Astros are currently in a rain delay in the bottom of the ninth. The score remains tied 4-4.
Nimmo made his MLB debut back in 2016, five years after the Mets selected him in the first round of the MLB Draft. He became an everyday members of New York's lineup by 2018, but injuries and COVID-19 prevented him from appearing in over 100 games again until 2022.
Since the start of 2022, Nimmo played in 379 of the Mets' 405 games.
Nimmo racked up 47 home runs across his first six MLB seasons. He already has 53 over his last three campaigns, with half a season still to go.
For his career, the 31-year-old is a .267 hitter with 762 hits, 330 RBI, an .826 OPS and a 23.1 WAR.
Nimmo is batting .244 with 13 home runs, 49 RBI, an .808 OPS and 2.0 WAR so far in 2024. Just over his last 14 games, Nimmo is batting .370 with six home runs, 17 RBI and a 1.186 OPS.
There have now been 997 players in MLB history who have hit 100-plus home runs. The most recent entrants into the club, prior to Nimmo, were Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith, Cincinnati Reds infielder Jeimer Candelario and Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
Nimmo is one of 16 players to hit at least 100 home runs in a Mets uniform. Considering he signed an eight-year, $162 million contract with New York prior to last season, he should have plenty of time to add to that total moving forward.
