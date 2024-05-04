New York Yankees' Aaron Judge Ejected For 1st Time in Career After Strikeout
Aaron Judge was taking care of business against the Detroit Tigers on Saturday, up until a critical confrontation with home plate umpire Ryan Blakney.
The New York Yankees slugger notched a single and a run in the bottom of the first, then an RBI double and another run in the third. After striking out swinging to lead off the fifth, however, Judge struck out looking in the seventh.
Judge didn't agree with the called third strike, which he thought was just outside. He turned around to share his displeasure with Blakney as he wandered back to the dugout, and Blakney didn't like what he heard.
Blakney ejected Judge right then and there, much to Judge's surprise. Manager Aaron Boone came running out onto the field to get an explanation from Blakney, who stood his ground against both Boone and Judge.
It marked the first ejection of Judge's MLB career, which dates all the way back to 2016.
Judge was on a hot streak of sorts prior to his ejection, as he is now batting .321 with a .996 OPS since April 27. Before that point, Judge was batting .178 with a .674 OPS on the season.
The five-time All-Star, three-time Silver Slugger, former Rookie of the Year and former AL MVP recently took sole possession of the No. 9 spot on New York's all-time home run leaderboards. An unfortunate ejection notwithstanding, Judge has been riding high ever since.
Losing Judge didn't wind up costing the Yankees much, considering they held on to win 5-3. New York now sits 0.5 game back of the Baltimore Orioles in the AL East standings at 22-13.
