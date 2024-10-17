New York Yankees Bench Star Rookie Catcher Austin Wells For ALCS Game 3
Catcher Austin Wells is not part of the New York Yankees' starting lineup for Game 3 of the ALCS against the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday, the team has announced.
Instead, Jose Trevino will draw the start at catcher for the first time this postseason.
Wells logged complete games as the Yankees' catcher all throughout the ALDS, as well as the first two games of the ALCS earlier this week. He is batting just 2-for-24 with two RBI, two walks and 10 strikeouts in the playoffs, though, continuing the slump that plagued him at the end of the regular season.
As of Aug. 31, Wells was batting .259 with a .795 OPS, asserting himself as a leading contender to win AL Rookie of the Year. He proceeded to hit .111 with a .411 OPS in September, however, and those struggles have apparently followed him into October.
Wells finished the regular season batting .229 with 13 home runs, 55 RBI, a .718 OPS and a 2.5 WAR.
Trevino, meanwhile, hit .215 with eight home runs, 28 RBI, a .642 OPS and a 0.6 WAR in 2024. While those numbers aren't particularly impressive, Trevino is just two years removed from making an All-Star Game and winning a Gold Glove as the Yankees' starting catcher in 2022.
New York also made the playoffs that season, but Trevino wound up going 1-for-22 with one RBI and six strikeouts across the ALDS and ALCS.
Here is the Yankees' full lineup for Game 3, featuring Trevino instead of Wells:
1. Gleyber Torres, 2B
2. Juan Soto, RF
3. Aaron Judge, CF
4. Giancarlo Stanton, DH
5. Jazz Chisholm Jr., 3B
6. Jon Berti, 1B
7. Anthony Volpe, SS
8. Alex Verdugo, LF
9. Jose Trevino, C
SP: Clarke Schmidt, RHP
First pitch from Progressive Field is scheduled for 5:08 p.m. ET.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.