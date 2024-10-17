Fastball

New York Yankees Bench Star Rookie Catcher Austin Wells For ALCS Game 3

Austin Wells asserted himself as one of the top contenders to win AL Rookie of the Year this season, but his playoff struggles have led the New York Yankees to turn to Jose Trevino behind the plate.

Sam Connon

Oct 9, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; New York Yankees catcher Austin Wells (28) walks back to the dugout in the fourth inning against the Kansas City Royals during game three of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Kauffman Stadium.
Oct 9, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; New York Yankees catcher Austin Wells (28) walks back to the dugout in the fourth inning against the Kansas City Royals during game three of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Kauffman Stadium. / Peter Aiken-Imagn Images
In this story:

Catcher Austin Wells is not part of the New York Yankees' starting lineup for Game 3 of the ALCS against the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday, the team has announced.

Instead, Jose Trevino will draw the start at catcher for the first time this postseason.

Wells logged complete games as the Yankees' catcher all throughout the ALDS, as well as the first two games of the ALCS earlier this week. He is batting just 2-for-24 with two RBI, two walks and 10 strikeouts in the playoffs, though, continuing the slump that plagued him at the end of the regular season.

As of Aug. 31, Wells was batting .259 with a .795 OPS, asserting himself as a leading contender to win AL Rookie of the Year. He proceeded to hit .111 with a .411 OPS in September, however, and those struggles have apparently followed him into October.

Wells finished the regular season batting .229 with 13 home runs, 55 RBI, a .718 OPS and a 2.5 WAR.

Trevino, meanwhile, hit .215 with eight home runs, 28 RBI, a .642 OPS and a 0.6 WAR in 2024. While those numbers aren't particularly impressive, Trevino is just two years removed from making an All-Star Game and winning a Gold Glove as the Yankees' starting catcher in 2022.

New York also made the playoffs that season, but Trevino wound up going 1-for-22 with one RBI and six strikeouts across the ALDS and ALCS.

Here is the Yankees' full lineup for Game 3, featuring Trevino instead of Wells:

1. Gleyber Torres, 2B
2. Juan Soto, RF
3. Aaron Judge, CF
4. Giancarlo Stanton, DH
5. Jazz Chisholm Jr., 3B
6. Jon Berti, 1B
7. Anthony Volpe, SS
8. Alex Verdugo, LF
9. Jose Trevino, C
SP: Clarke Schmidt, RHP

First pitch from Progressive Field is scheduled for 5:08 p.m. ET.

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.

Published
Sam Connon
SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.

Home/News