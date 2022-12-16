Yankees, Carlos Rodón Agree To 6-Year Deal

After two straight All-Star seasons with the Chicago White Sox and San Francisco Giants, Carlos Rodón is joining a loaded New York Yankees rotation.

The New York Yankees got their man again.

After already agreeing to a record-setting contract with Aaron Judge, the team has a deal with left-handed starter Carlos Rodón. New York will pay the 30-year-old $162 million over six seasons, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Those numbers give Rodón an average annual value of $27 million. He also received a full no-trade clause, per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

An All-Star in each of the last two seasons with the White Sox and Giants, Rodón was easily the best available starter left on the open market. He owns a 2.67 ERA with 12.2 K/9 over 310.2 innings since the start of the 2021 season.

Rodón will join a nasty rotation in New York. With Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes, Luis Severino and Frankie Montas already in the Bronx, the Yankees now boast one of the deepest and deadliest starting staffs in the majors. Rodón essentially replaces Jameson Taillon, a league-average pitcher over the last two seasons.

With Rodón now heading to New York, finding a left fielder becomes the Yankees' top priority. In additon to landing the pitcher and re-signing Judge, the team also re-signed Anthony Rizzo and brought back Tommy Kahnle earlier this offseason.

