New York Yankees, Cleveland Guardians Announce ALDS Game 1 Starting Lineups

The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians announced their starting lineups Tuesday afternoon for game one of the American League Division Series, set to start at 7:37 p.m. ET on FOX.

The series opens at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx for game one and game two, before shifting to Cleveland for game three and game four, if necessary. The series would return to New York if a game five is needed.

Here's how the Guardians will line up (including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats):

1) LF Steven Kwan .298/.373/.773

2) SS Amed Rosario .283/.312/.715

3) 3B Jose Ramirez .280/.355/.869

4) 1B Josh Naylor .256/.319/.771

5) RF Oscar Gonzalez .296/.327/.788

6) 2B Andres Gimenez .297/.371/.900

7) DH Will Brennan .357/.400/.900

8) C Austin Hedges .163/.241/.489

9) CF Myles Straw .221/.291/564

P Cal Quantrill (15-5, 3.38 ERA)

Here's how the Yankees will line up, including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats:

1) RF Aaron Judge .311/.425/1.111

2) 1B Anthony Rizzo .224/.338/.818

3) 2B Gleyber Torres .257/.310/.761

4) DH Giancarlo Stanton .211/.297/.759

5) LF Oswaldo Cabrera .247/.312/.741

6) 3B Josh Donaldson .222/.308/.682

7) SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa .261/.357/.734

8) C Jose Trevino .248/.283/.671

9) CF Harrison Bader .250/.294/.650

P Gerrit Cole (13-8, 3.50 ERA)

The Guardians are hot off sweeping the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Wild Card Series over the weekend.

The Yankees have not played since last Wednesday, and have had almost a full week to rest, prepare, and line up their pitching staff, after the Guardians threw starters Shane Bieber and Triston McKenzie Friday and Saturday.

