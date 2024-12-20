New York Yankees Forced to Pivot Again After Christian Walker Signs with Astros
The New York Yankees have had a busy offseason already, losing Juan Soto to the Mets, signing Max Fried and trading for both Devin Williams and Cody Bellinger.
However, the Yankees offseason isn't complete, as they still need to find a first baseman to replace Anthony Rizzo, who won't be retained in free agency (likely).
The Yankees have been connected to a number of names, including former Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker, but they'll need to keep looking elsewhere as Walker signed a three-year deal with the Houston Astros on Friday. It's a $60 million deal, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
The Yankees could end up putting Bellinger at first base, but they'll have to continue to at least check in on guys like Carlos Santana and Pete Alonso first. They reportedly have some level of interest in both and getting Alonso would at least take some of the momentum back from the cross-town Mets.
A 10-year veteran, Walker has spent the last eight years with the Diamondbacks. He's popped 26 homers or more in each of the last three seasons and should be a good get for Houston, which will make life tougher for the Yankees in the American League. The Astros won the American League West yet again.
New York is coming off a season in which they won the American League East and the American League pennant. They were beaten by the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games in the World Series and haven't won a World Series since the 2009 season.
