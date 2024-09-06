New York Yankees Get Huge News on the Gerrit Cole Front Heading into Big Weekend
Heading into a huge weekend series with the Chicago Cubs, the New York Yankees have gotten great news on the injury front with regards to ace pitcher Gerrit Cole.
The following comes from the Rotowire fantasy baseball portal:
Cole (calf) is listed as the Yankees' scheduled starting pitcher for Sunday's game against the Cubs at Wrigley Field.
Cole departed his most recent start Monday against the Rangers with a right calf cramp, but the Yankees' ace looks like he'll be ready to take the hill on five days' rest. Even though the calf cramp knocked him out of the game after six innings, Cole still came away with his third win in his last four starts. Since the beginning of August, Cole has delivered a 1.85 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 40:11 K:BB across 34 innings.
That's huge news considering that the Yankees enter the weekend at 0.5 games back of the Baltimore Orioles in the American League East race. The Cubs are 72-68 on the season and all of a sudden just 4.0 games back in the National League wild card race.
Cole missed a large portion of the first half of the season with elbow issues but has gone 6-3 over 13 starts. He has a 3.65 ERA and has struck out 78 batters in 65.0 innings.
Lifetime, he's a six-time All-Star who has played for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Houston Astros and Yankees. He's won a Cy Young (2023) and two ERA titles.
He's 151-78 lifetime over 12 years.
