Fastball

New York Yankees Infielder Not Happy About Idea of Changing Positions

The New York Yankees acquired infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. over the weekend and if he's going to play second base, Gleyber Torres is not happy about it.

Brady Farkas

New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) reacts after striking out to end the sixth inning against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on July 24.
New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) reacts after striking out to end the sixth inning against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on July 24. / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Over the weekend, the New York Yankees swung big in the trade market, acquiring infielder/outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. from the Miami Marlins. Chisholm Jr. has 30/30 ability when healthy and should aid a Yankees offense that has slumped outside of Aaron Judge and Juan Soto.

While his ability to help offensively is un-questioned, there are some questions about where Chisholm Jr. will fit in defensively in New York. He played center field at times in Miami, but the Yankees are set there with Judge. He also played second base in Miami, but the team has had Gleyber Torres there for a number of years. There's been talk about moving Chisholm Jr. to third base, but there's also been talk about possibly playing Torres there.

And Torres reportedly isn't happy about it, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com:

Gleyber Torres is not thrilled by the idea of seeing time at 3B. "I'm a second baseman. I play second."

Chisholm Jr. played center field on Sunday night in his Yankees debut, with Judge playing at DH, so the problem was alleviated, but it will come about this week.

There's a few different things at play here, so let's break it down from a few different angles.

1) Torres has had a dreadful year, hitting just .237 with a .681 OPS. He's not really in a position to be territorial about his position. Furthermore, he comes off as not a team player by saying this. Torres is going to be a free agent at the end of the year and will teams look at him differently because of this, it's possible.

2) It's also understandable why Torres would feel this way. Given that he will be a free agent, he'd rather stay at a position he's comfortable with. If he goes to third and plays bad, that could be held against him in negotiations.

The Yankees are 62-45 and own the top record in the AL wild card chase now.

Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

Published
Brady Farkas

BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Home/News