New York Yankees Release Infielder JD Davis, Send Down Utility Man Jahmai Jones
The New York Yankees have outrighted infielder/outfielder Jahmai Jones to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and released infielder JD Davis, the team announced Friday afternoon.
Davis was designated for assignment on Sunday, then placed on outright waivers on Wednesday. The veteran is now a free agent.
The Yankees initially acquired Davis via a trade with the Oakland Athletics on June 23, shipping out infielder Jordan Groshans to reel him in. Davis signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the A's on March 15, four days after he was waived and released by the San Francisco Giants.
Davis had won his arbitration case with the Giants this past offseason, earning a $6.9 million salary for 2024. As it turned out, though, Davis has made a total of $3.6 million from the three teams that have employed him this year.
The 31-year-old first baseman/third baseman hit .105 with a .385 OPS and -0.4 WAR in the seven games he played with the Yankees. He spent 10 days on the injured list with a stomach flu during his brief stint in the Bronx.
Davis hit .248 with 18 home runs, 69 RBI, a .738 OPS and 0.9 WAR in 144 games in 2023. He was previously an everyday player for the New York Mets between 2019 and 2022.
As for Jones, the Yankees picked him up off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers in February.
Jones was once a top 100 prospect in baseball when he was coming up through the Los Angeles Angels' farm system. He was eventually traded the Baltimore Orioles and bounced around to the Los Angels Dodgers and Brewers before landing in New York, appearing in just 36 MLB games between 2020 and 2023.
The 26-year-old made the Yankees' Opening Day roster and finally hit his first big league home run in May.
Jones remained on New York's active roster all the way until he was designated for assignment on Monday. He appeared in just 33 games in that time, though, batting .238 with a .685 OPS and 0.0 WAR across a mere 47 plate appearances.
Instead of electing free agency again, Jones accepted an outright assignment to the minors.
Davis was cut loose to make room for trade acquisition Jazz Chisholm Jr., while Jones got bumped off the roster when Giancarlo Stanton was ready to come off the injured list.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our FanNation on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.