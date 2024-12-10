New York Yankees to Make Big Move with MVP Aaron Judge in 2025
The New York Yankees are planning on moving American League MVP Aaron Judge back to right field for the 2025 season, according to a report from Bryan Hoch of MLB.com:
While a final decision will depend on the club’s Opening Day roster construction, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said on Monday that it “makes sense” for the Bombers to move Judge back to a corner following a season in center field to accommodate Soto.
Having Judge return to right field would open a path for top prospect Jasson Domínguez to play center field, Cashman added.
With Juan Soto now gone and playing with the Mets, right field is back open for Judge, who played center field this past season.
While the move allows Dominguez a path to the roster, it also should help keep Judge fresher and healthier. Playing center field is extremely taxing on the body and this should be a good way to ease his workload while not taking him out of the lineup entirely.
Judge is coming off an incredible 2024 season in which he hit .322 with 58 homers and helped the Yankees advance all the way to the World Series. The MVP win was the second one of his career.
The Yankees figure to be strong again in 2025, but without Soto, they certainly have to pivot to their next steps. Judge could use a running mate in the batting order and the Yankees have been linked to sluggers Christian Walker and Anthony Santander thus far this offseason.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.