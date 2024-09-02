New York Yankees Trade Acquisition in Small But Prestigious Group Here in 2024
Former Miami Marlins star and current New York Yankees star Jazz Chisholm Jr. is making quite the impact here in 2024.
Chisholm Jr., who was acquired by the Yankees at the trade deadline, is in a small but exclusive group as we hit the final month of the season.
Per @NyYankesStats:
MLB 20+ HR and 30+ SB this season
Shohei Ohtani
Jose Ramirez
Jazz Chisholm Jr.
Elly De La Cruz
Jarren Duran
That list includes the best player in the sport (Ohtani), the All-Star Game MVP (Duran), the most electric player in the sport (De La Cruz) and a probable Hall of Famer (Ramirez), so it's excellent company for Chisholm Jr. to be in.
He went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and two stolen bases in the Yankees loss on Sunday to the St. Louis Cardinals. For the year, he's hitting .263 with 22 homers, 64 RBI and 30 steals. However, he's been hugely productive for the Yankees, hitting .326 with nine homers in just 23 games.
The 26-year-old has two years left on his contract after this year, so he should continue to be a force for the Yankees moving forward. If the team is able to retain Juan Soto in free agency, then a trio of Chisholm Jr., Soto and Judge could be among the best in the American League. If Soto departs, then Chisholm Jr. can help alleviate the sting of that.
The Yankees will be back in action on Labor Day Monday against the Texas Rangers. First pitch is set for 8:05 p.m. ET.
