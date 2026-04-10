Next Shohei Ohtani? MLB Fans Buzzing About New 2-Way Prospect
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There very well may never be another player like Shohei Ohtani in Major League Baseball. He is unique and if he can stay healthy this season, he has a legit shot at winning another Most Valuable Player Award as well as the first Cy Young Award in his career.
Ohtani has made two starts this season and hasn't allowed an earned run across 12 innings of work while striking out eight batters. Ohtani also has three homers and eight RBIs under his belt in 12 total games played. There has never been another player like him in big league history.
When Ohtani joined the Los Angeles Angels ahead of the 2018 season, it wasn't known that he was going to turn out to be this good. But nine years later, he is the best player in baseball and has been for a while.
Again, there hasn't been another player like Ohtani in baseball and it's going to be very hard for Major League Baseball to find someone else who can do what he can. But fans around the league should start learning about another two-way prospect: Austin Smith of the Toronto Blue Jays.
The Blue Jays Have A Two-Way Prospect
Smith is down in Class-A after being selected in the 10th round of the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft. In 2025, he slashed .259/.394/.395 with two homers and seven RBIs in 23 games played. On Thursday, he made his professional debut as a pitcher as well for the Dunedin Blue Jays and pitched 1/3 of an inning against the St. Lucie Mets.
You don't have to be a Blue Jays fan to be excited about the possibility of a second two-way player in baseball making noise. Fans certainly took notice to Smith on Thursday.
Think about what Ohtani has been able to do for the game. Imagine if there were a second two-way star out there? The fact that this is even a story is a testament to Ohtani's greatness.
Players and teams around the league have seen that it's possible for a player to have success in that type of role. Now, it's not for everyone. And again, there isn't anyone like Ohtani out there.
But the fact that there is another prospect out there working as a two-way prospect means there's at least a chance we could one day see another player in the majors in both roles as a pitcher and position player. Right now, Smith is 22 years old and will turn 23 years old on April 11.
He's nowhere near the majors down in Class-A right now. The experiment is just beginning over in the Toronto system. But baseball fans should be keeping an eye on, no matter which team you root for. Ohtani changed the game. Babe Ruth had success as both a pitcher and a hitter, but spent the vast majority of his career as just a hitter. It took until Ohtani arrived in the majors for someone to really change the game and do both things consistently. Now, we're seeing other guys trying to do it at the professional level. Times are changing and that's exciting for any baseball fan.
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Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Fastball On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com