Next Shohei Ohtani? MLB Fans Buzzing About New 2-Way Prospect

There very well may never be another player like Shohei Ohtani in Major League Baseball. He is unique and if he can stay healthy this season, he has a legit shot at winning another Most Valuable Player Award as well as the first Cy Young Award in his career.

Ohtani has made two starts this season and hasn't allowed an earned run across 12 innings of work while striking out eight batters. Ohtani also has three homers and eight RBIs under his belt in 12 total games played. There has never been another player like him in big league history.

When Ohtani joined the Los Angeles Angels ahead of the 2018 season, it wasn't known that he was going to turn out to be this good. But nine years later, he is the best player in baseball and has been for a while.

Again, there hasn't been another player like Ohtani in baseball and it's going to be very hard for Major League Baseball to find someone else who can do what he can. But fans around the league should start learning about another two-way prospect: Austin Smith of the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays Have A Two-Way Prospect

Nov 1, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; A detailed view of a Toronto Blue Jays hat in the sixth inning for game seven of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Smith is down in Class-A after being selected in the 10th round of the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft. In 2025, he slashed .259/.394/.395 with two homers and seven RBIs in 23 games played. On Thursday, he made his professional debut as a pitcher as well for the Dunedin Blue Jays and pitched 1/3 of an inning against the St. Lucie Mets.

The @BlueJays now have their own two-way prospect!



LHP/OF Austin Smith is slated to make his debut on the mound today in St. Lucie!



"I take what I can do as something special and I'm super excited to go out and do it today." pic.twitter.com/WZ0WRJvrn4 — Dunedin Blue Jays (@DunedinBlueJays) April 9, 2026

You don't have to be a Blue Jays fan to be excited about the possibility of a second two-way player in baseball making noise. Fans certainly took notice to Smith on Thursday.

He’d better get plenty of grace for warmup throws between innings when he’s just been on the bases https://t.co/ReuIJgVoiZ — Andrew Stoeten (@AndrewStoeten) April 9, 2026

He’s already shown a rocket arm from the OF. https://t.co/7eXAzHp2VJ — D.M. Fox (@DMFox705) April 9, 2026

This is really cool! I hope he is really successful at this https://t.co/GBvQzsVeJm — Branden (@Branden_TBJ) April 9, 2026

Not many guys are able to pitch AND hit at the pro level! Talent level is off the charts for @austinsmith1127 https://t.co/JdN5VNrSf0 — Spencer Sundahl (@Spencersundahl) April 9, 2026

Blue Jays having their own Ohtani https://t.co/U3axtLaxtS — Jerico and Beisbol (@JErrrIIciooo) April 9, 2026

Wait we have our own Ohtani? Hell yea! https://t.co/bn60PDLHvt — Troy Stecher Muse (@Troystechermuse) April 9, 2026

This is so neat what a cool young man. — Lindsay (@Lindsay15780) April 9, 2026

We have our own little Ohtani? Alright! — Troy Stecher Muse (@Troystechermuse) April 9, 2026

WAIT SINCE WHEN DID WE HAVE OUR OWN OHTANI? — CaptainKirby 🏳️‍⚧️💚🎗 (@cap_kirby) April 9, 2026

Let's hope he makes it to the Show, eh — Brad (@BradleyGraham10) April 9, 2026

Think about what Ohtani has been able to do for the game. Imagine if there were a second two-way star out there? The fact that this is even a story is a testament to Ohtani's greatness.

Players and teams around the league have seen that it's possible for a player to have success in that type of role. Now, it's not for everyone. And again, there isn't anyone like Ohtani out there.

But the fact that there is another prospect out there working as a two-way prospect means there's at least a chance we could one day see another player in the majors in both roles as a pitcher and position player. Right now, Smith is 22 years old and will turn 23 years old on April 11.

He's nowhere near the majors down in Class-A right now. The experiment is just beginning over in the Toronto system. But baseball fans should be keeping an eye on, no matter which team you root for. Ohtani changed the game. Babe Ruth had success as both a pitcher and a hitter, but spent the vast majority of his career as just a hitter. It took until Ohtani arrived in the majors for someone to really change the game and do both things consistently. Now, we're seeing other guys trying to do it at the professional level. Times are changing and that's exciting for any baseball fan.