Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Just 1 Game Away From MLB History

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani can do no wrong.

Ohtani entered the club's contest on Tuesday night against the Toronto Blue Jays sporting a 41-game on-base streak and it was not snapped. Ohtani got a base hit and a walk early to extend the streak to 42 games. Now, he's just one game away from tying Seattle Mariners legend and Hall of Famer Ichiro Suzuki for the longest on-base streak by a Japanese-born player in league history at 43 games, per MLB's Sarah Langs.

The Dodgers star is doing legendary things

Apr 6, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the sixth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

"Longest on-base streaks, Japanese-born players in MLB history: 2009 Ichiro Suzuki: 43 games, 2025-26 Shohei Ohtani: 42 *active, 2004 Ichiro Suzuki: 40," Langs wrote.

How insane is that? Ohtani, who isn't even just an offensive weapon, but is just one game away from tying a career .311 hitter and one of the best on-base guys in MLB history for the record for a Japanese-born player. That's wild. Suzuki played 19 years in the big leagues and racked up 3,089 base hits and finished his career with a .355 on-base percentage.

It's special the run that Ohtani is on. He actually has a higher career on-base percentage in his career so far at .375, but Ohtani is in his ninth season. Ohtani is still very far away from the overall Major League Baseball on-base streak, though. That record is held by Boston Red Sox Hall of Famer Ted Williams, who reached base in 84 games straight back in 1949. That's not even the season that Williams batted .407, as the last guy in league history to hit over .400. That was 1953.

It's hard to imagine that Williams' record will ever be broken, but if there is a guy to at least make a run at it, it would be Ohtani. Right now, he's halfway there. That just puts into perspective how impressive his streak is and also what Williams was able to do.

On a daily basis, Ohtani does something special comparable to the greats of the game. Ohtani, himself, is already one of the greats in league history. There isn't anyone who has done what he has been able to do on the mound and as an offensive weapon. Ohtani just continues to amaze. Now, he's one game away from tying Suzuki and then all eyes turn to Williams. Again, that record isn't likely to be broken, but if anyone can shock the baseball world, it's Ohtani.