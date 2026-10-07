Game 3 of the National League Division Series is in the books. The Los Angeles Dodgers rode a strong pitching performance from its their to take a 2-1 series lead over the Atlanta Braves. The San Diego Padres outlasted the Milwaukee Brewers to avoid elimination in Game 3.

Here is the primary takeaway from each winner.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto Continues Playoff Dominance

Oct 6, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the Dodgers signed Yoshinobu Yamamoto ahead of the 2024 season, they were expecting a frontline starting pitcher. Instead, he's developed into quite the big-game pitcher. The right-hander has made 11 postseason appearances, pitching to a 2.14 ERA in 63 innings.

It probably wasn't surprising to see the reigning World Series MVP pick up right where he left off. Yamamoto turned in seven innings of one-run ball, striking out 10 Braves. That $325 million deal they signed him to looks like a shrewd move in hindsight, as the Dodgers have yet to lose a postseason series with him in their rotation.

OptaSTATS notes that Yamamoto became the first pitcher in MLB postseason history to have a seven-inning start with one run allowed and 10 strikeouts while throwing fewer than 100 pitches.

Since pitches were first tracked in 1988, Yoshinobu Yamamoto is the only MLB pitcher to have a postseason start on the road with:



7.0+ innings pitched

10+ strikeouts

no more than 1 walk

under 100 pitches pic.twitter.com/XtdyUhYuW3 — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) October 7, 2026

That start marked the fourth consecutive postseason start for Yamamoto, which is tied for the second-longest streak in MLB postseason history according to MLB's Sarah Langs. The longest such streak of six innings and one run or fewer allowed belongs to Curt Schilling who has six. Schilling's streak happened in 1993-2001, helping the Arizona Diamondbacks secure their only championship.

Most consecutive postseason starts of 6+ IP and 1 or 0 runs:



Curt Schilling: 6

Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 4 *active

Mike Mussina: 4

John Smoltz: 4

Burt Hooton: 4

Christy Mathewson: 4 https://t.co/fcH3pMAoHh — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 7, 2026

Another Dodgers postseason hero also made his mark known. Kiké Hernández delivered a big two-run home run off Chris Sale in the fourth. Freddie Freeman also added a solo shot in the frame, giving Los Angeles enough runs to cruise to victory.

Edwin Díaz also excelled in his first postseason test with the Dodgers. Despite surrendering a leadoff double, Díaz stranded him and preserved the 3-1 lead.

Teams who win a pivotal Game 3 in a best-of-five series after splitting the first two games go won to win the series 71.6% of the time. Now the Dodgers are in the driver's seat to clinch a third consecutive NLCS berth. They just need one more win to get it.

Padres Survive Game 3 Without Mason Miller

Oct 6, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Michael King (34) celebrates after the game against the Milwaukee Brewers in game three of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Facing elimination, the Padres bounced back with a big win. Despite surrendering 11 hits and four walks on the night, San Diego's pitching staff stranded 11 runners and kept the Brewers at a 2-for-7 clip with runners in scoring position.

For the third straight game, they blew a 2-0 lead. But unlike the previous two games, they kept adding to their run total. That was enough for them to maintain a close lead throughout.

The Padres took the lead for good in the fifth. Jake Cronenworth homered off Jojo Romero, his first postseason round-tripper since Game 2 of the 2022 NLDS. The Padres capitalized on a couple Brewers mistakes, as a DL Hall wild pitch and Cooper Pratt throwing error gave San Diego a critical insurance run. That enabled them to fend off a pair of late Brewers rallies.

Without Mason Miller and Adrián Morejón, the Padres had to be creative in getting the final six outs. Miller is currently on the paternity list, as his wife went into labor just before Game 3, reports Annie Heilbrunn of the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Mason Miller’s wife, who wasn't due right now, went into labor this afternoon. He will be on paternity leave. Wishing Mason and his wife the very best as he welcomes his first child into the world. #Padres — Annie Heilbrunn (@annieheilbrunn) October 7, 2026

They turned to starter Michael King, who threw 40 pitches in relief. That was enough to preserve a 4-3 lead. King may be an option for San Diego in relief should they force a fifth game in the series. It's not an unusual role for the right-hander, as he broke in as a reliever with the New York Yankees before becoming a full-time starter in 2024.

It's worth noting that all three games in this series have been decided by one run. That marks the first postseason series that's happened since the 2021 NLCS between the Braves and Dodgers, per MLB Stats.

Each of the first three games have been decided by one run



The last #Postseason series that happened was the Braves-Dodgers NLCS in 2021! https://t.co/jJiY8sfXLR — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) October 7, 2026

The Padres survived Game 3. They can put pressure on the Brewers if they can win Game 4 at home and shift the series back to Milwaukee.