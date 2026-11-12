Latest Reports on Teruaki Sato's Free Agency Suggest at Least 6 Teams Are Interested

Japanese slugger Teruaki Sato is one of this offseason's most fascinating free-agent options. And according to recent reports, the 27-year-old could be highly coveted by multiple franchises.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, New York Mets, San Diego Padres, and Philadelphia Phillies are "among the teams believed to have interest in Sato," according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. Additionally, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon report that the Texas Rangers could enter the Sato sweepstakes. While contract negotiations for the Japanese free agent "could grow beyond the Rangers' comfort level," Rosenthal and Sammon added that "the Rangers have done extensive background work on Sato."

These reports obviously don't guarantee that these six teams are the only organizations interested in signing Sato right now. But it's undoubtedly intriguing to see several big-name franchises already evaluating the slugger's market this early in the offseason. That could lead to a thrilling bidding war and a massive payday for the 27-year-old as he looks to take his talents to the majors.

What should MLB fans expect from Teruaki Sato?

Mar 15, 2025; Bunkyo, Tokyo, Japan; Hanshin Tigers right fielder Teruaki Sato (8) gestures after hitting an RBI single against the Chicago Cubs during the fifth inning at Tokyo Dome. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sato has been putting on a show at the plate for the Hanshin Tigers of Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB), especially over the last two years. In 2025, the lefty-swinging slugger hit .277 with 40 home runs and 102 RBIs in 139 games. The 27-year-old followed that up by winning the NPB Triple Crown this year, hitting .306 with 39 homers and 106 RBIs in 143 games.

There are concerns over Sato's strikeout rate, though. He struck out 327 times in 282 NPB games over the last two years. It's also unclear where the 6-foot-1 slugger will play defensively in the big leagues. He's mostly played third base and corner outfield in Japan but could also be a first-base option down the road. Despite these question marks, several teams are reportedly still showing interest in the power-hitting prospect.

Former MLB general manager Jim Bowden predicted Sato could land a five-year deal worth around $140 million this offseason. But those numbers could both increase if multiple teams enter a bidding war for the Japanese free agent. Either way, Sato is clearly one of the big-name bats to monitor this winter.