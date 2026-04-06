No One Saw This Red Sox Disaster Coming in MLB

The 2026 Major League Baseball season hasn't been going on long enough to truly know who the contenders are this year, outside of the Los Angeles Dodgers, of course. While this is the case, there have been a few surprises worth watching.

On the positive side, the Miami Marlins have been better than expected so far this season overall. On the negative side, the Boston Red Sox have been the league's biggest surprise so far this season, but not in a good way.

There is one team in baseball with just two wins and that is the Red Sox. Boston is a team that entered the 2026 season with World Series aspirations, but it has actually been the worst team in baseball so far in the standings.

When you have a rotation featuring Garrett Crochet, Brayan Bello, Sonny Gray, Connelly Early and Ranger Suárez, that shouldn't be the case. Also, Boston has last year's No. 1 prospect in Roman Anthony along with Jarren Duran, Trevor Story, Willson Contreras, Marcelo Mayer, Caleb Durbin, Ceddanne Rafaela, Wilyer Abreu and the list goes on. There is way too much talent in Boston to have the fewest wins in baseball after just over one week.

The Red Sox haven't lived up to expectations

Apr 5, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Zack Kelly (76) pitches against the San Diego Padres during the ninth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

If you had to pinpoint one big surprise across the league to begin the season, it would be Boston. In the American League alone, the Chicago White Sox, Minnesota Twins, Los Angeles Angels and even the Athletics have a better record. Even the Colorado Rockies in the National League have more wins than Boston right now.

If you're a Red Sox fan, the biggest silver lining is the fact that it has been just over one week in the 2026 season. It's a long season and Boston arguably is going to be fine in the long run. But it is a bit concerning right now, though. Boston's rotation is one of the best in baseball on paper, but it hasn't led to the production that the team needs to be successful. It doesn't help that the offense has been a mess to begin the season as a whole.

Boston has enough talent to make a run this year, but the big question is whether it will all come together. The talent is there, but what about much-needed consistency? That's the big question, both in the majors, as well as down in the minogs.