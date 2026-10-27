No Team In MLB History Has Sold Merch This Fast After Clinching A Pennant

The Milwaukee Brewers are making history during the 2026 World Series, and their fans are doing the same off the field. According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale, MLB officials informed Brewers principal owner Mark Attanasio that Milwaukee has sold more merchandise during the 2026 postseason than any team in baseball history.

The record comes as the Brewers hold a 2-0 lead over the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series, putting Milwaukee two victories away from its first championship in franchise history.

What makes the accomplishment particularly impressive is the competition. The Brewers play in MLB's smallest media market, yet their merchandise sales have surpassed marks established by franchises such as the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies.

Brewers Sales Exceed Phillies' Previous Merch Record

Milwaukees merchandise surge began after the team swept the Dodgers in the National League Championship Series. According to MLB reporter Adam McCalvy, the Brewers generated 5% more merchandise sales through Fanatics and MLB Shop during the first 48 hours after clinching the pennant than any previous league champion, surpassing the 2022 Phillies record.

Philadelphia's unexpected World Series appearance generated significant merchandise demand after an 11-year postseason drought. The Phillies initially made history by establishing a record for merchandise sales in the first 24 hours following a League Championship Series victory, surpassing the 2016 Cubs.

"This is not stopping or slowing down," Brewers president Rick Schlesinger said. "We are scrambling to keep up with inventory. Our retail partners are working 24/7 to produce the merchandise and get it here. And we are pre-ordering as many things as possible so we don't run short of inventory."

Dodgers Have Dominated MLB Merchandise Sales in Recent Years

Following Los Angeles' 2024 World Series championship over the New York Yankees, Fanatics reported that Dodgers championship merchandise established a new record for sales during the first 24 hours after a title-clinching victory across all major sports.

According to MLB, the Dodgers' 2024 championship sales exceeded their 2020 sales by 24%, the Atlanta Braves' 2021 championship sales by 43%, and the Cubs' 2016 championship sales by 24% during the same post-title window.

Shohei Ohtani played a major role in the team's merchandise popularity, leading all Dodgers players in individual merch sales. Japan also ranked second behind the United States in purchases of Dodgers championship gear.

However, Milwaukee's 2026 pennant-clinching merchandise sales surpassed the Dodgers' comparable 48-hour totals from 2024 by nearly 60% and from 2025 by more than 100%.

Cubs' Historic 2016 Championship Sparked Similar Demand

Chicago experienced their own merchandise frenzy during the 2016 postseason, when the franchise ended one of the longest championship droughts in professional sports. The Cubs had not won a World Series since 1908.

After defeating Los Angeles in the 2016 NLCS, the Cubs established a Fanatics record for merchandise sales during the first 24 hours following a league championship victory.

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