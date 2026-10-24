Brewers' 2026 Squad Compared to Only Other Pennant Winner in Franchise History

It's been 44 years since the Milwaukee brewers last played on baseball's biggest stage. In 1982, a star-studded team known as "Harvey's Wallbangers" came within one victory of bringing a World Series championship to Milwaukee.

Now, the 2026 Brewers have a chance to finish what that team started. Led by manager Pat Murphy, this year's club has taken a different path to the Fall Classic, relying on a combination of young talent, veteran leadership and timely performances.

While both teams share a place in franchise history, a closer look at their starting lineups reveals just how different these two generations of Brewers baseball really are.

Comparing Game 1 Lineups

Here's a look at each team's Game 1 lineups:

1982 Milwaukee Brewers

Paul Molitor -- 3B

Robin Yount -- SS

Cecil Cooper --1B

Ted Simmons -- C

Ben Oglivie -- LF

Gorman Thomas -- CF

Roy Howell -- DH

Charlie Moore -- RF

Jim Gantner -- 2B

Starting Pitcher: Mike Caldwell

Manager: Harvey Kuenn

2026 Milwaukee Brewers

Jackson Chourio -- LF

Jake Bauers -- 1B

Christian Yelich -- DH

William Contreras -- C

Brice Turang -- 2B

Garrett Mitchell -- CF

Cooper Pratt -- SS

Sal Frelick -- RF

David Hamilton -- 3B

Starting Pitcher: Jacob Misiorowski

Manager: Pat Murphy

Power vs. Athleticism

The 1982 Brewers featured one of baseball's most intimidating lineups. Hall of Famers Robin Yount and Paul Molitor led a roster loaded with offensive power. Yount won the AL MVP award after batting .331 with 29 home runs and 114 RBIs.

Cecil Cooper added 32 home runs and 121 RBIs, while Gorman Thomas led the majors with 39 homers. Ben Oglivie contributed another 34.

The 2026 team relies more on athleticism, defense and timely hitting. Jackson Chourio has emerged as Milwaukee's next potential superstar, batting .291 with 25 home runs during the regular season. Brice Turang added 21 homers and 100 RBIs while continuing to provide outstanding defense at second base.

William Contreras remains a key offensive presence, while rookie Cooper Pratt has brought energy and speed to shortstop.

Different Approach on the Mound

Milwaukee's 1982 rotation featured Cy Young Award winner Pete Vuckovich, future Hall of Famer Don Sutton, Mike Caldwell and Moose Haas. Those veteran pitchers were accustomed to working deep into games.

The 2026 rotation, featuring Jacob Misiorowski, Logan Henderson and Robert Gasser, is considerably younger and less experienced. However, Murphy has the luxury of a deep bullpen led by Trevor Megill, Abner Uribe, Aaron Ashby and JoJo Romero.

Two Managers, One Milwaukee Dream

Harvey Kuenn and Murphy have become central figures in their respective teams' success. Kuenn took over a struggling Brewers club in June 1982 and transformed it into an AL champion. His easygoing personality helped create the legendary Wallbangers personality.

Murphy has brought his own personality to Milwaukee, emphasizing preparation, versatility and confidence in his younger roster. Both managers found ways to get the most out of their players, creating teams that connected with Brewers fans far beyond the baseball diamond.