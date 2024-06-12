Oakland Athletics to Make Important Uniform Change When Team Plays in Sacramento
When the Oakland Athletics move to Sacramento for the 2025-2027 seasons, they'll do so with a small, but significant, uniform alteration.
Instead of reading "Oakland" across the uniforms, the script will read "Athletics."
The comments were made to a Las Vegas paper by A's leadership, and SportsLogos.net had the comments and more:
When the Oakland A's move to Sacramento, temporarily, for the 2025 through '27 seasons, their uniforms won't read Sacramento or Oakland or California or Bay Area, not even "Vegas or Bust!"
From the article, which links to the original article:
When the team is playing at its interim home in California’s capital city, it will not have a area designation. To that, the players’ jerseys will read the same no matter where they are playing during those three seasons.
“In Sacramento we’ll be playing with the Athletics across the jersey, home and away,” Kaval said.
With that information in tow, including further confirmation that the team will play with no city designation (so, just “The Athletics”?)...
The A's announced that they were leaving Oakland after this season and will play in Sacramento for at least the 2025, 2026 and 2027 seasons. They will hope to be ready to play in Las Vegas for the 2028 season, but there have been issues and concerns around the ballpark site and development plan.
The A's are currently 26-43 on the season and haven't made the playoffs since the 2020 season. They had the worst record in baseball in 2023 and will take on the Padres on Wednesday afternoon.
