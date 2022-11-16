The Seattle Mariners added another outfielder and All-Star bat to their lineup Tuesday, acquiring 30-year-old Teoscar Hernandez in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays, in exchange for left-handed starting pitcher Adam Macko and right-handed relief pitcher Erik Swanson.

Hernandez has just one year remaining on his contract. Perhaps the Mariners will seek out an extension with the right-handed bat, as they extended newly acquired Luis Castillo one month after the club acquired him in a trade midway through the 2022 season.

Hernandez was named an American League All-Star in 2021, when he slashed .296/.346/.870 with 32 home runs, 116 RBI and 12 stolen bases.

In 2022, Hernandez slashed .267/.316/.807 with 25 home runs, 77 RBI and six stolen bases.

The Mariners entered the offseason reportedly seeking a corner outfielder, and plugged that hole on Tuesday. Some had speculated that perhaps Seattle could be a nice landing spot for Aaron Judge, but given the Hernandez acquisition and the state of the Mariners' current outfield, a Judge signing now seems unlikely.

The Mariners currently have eleven outfielders on their 40-man roster, including Jesse Winker, Jarred Kelenic, Dylan Moore and newly crowned American League Rookie of the Year Julio Rodriguez. 2020 AL Rookie of the Year Kyle Lewis and 25-year-old Taylor Trammell are also in the mix for playing time. The Mariners will likely move at least one or more of these six players, and it won't be Julio. Seattle could still resign free agent Mitch Haniger, too.

The Mariners will have more off-season moves coming soon, but it seems unlikely that any will involve Aaron Judge.

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.