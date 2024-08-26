Griffin Conine, Son of Marlins Legend Jeff Conine, Called Up to Make MLB Debut
The Miami Marlins are calling up outfielder Griffin Conine, the team announced Sunday night.
The 27-year-old will join the Marlins for the start of their road series against the Colorado Rockies on Monday. If he winds up in the starting lineup or coming in off the bench, he will be making his MLB debut.
Conine is the son of legendary Marlins first baseman and outfielder Jeff Conine, who played for the club from 1993 and 1997, then again from 2003 to 2005. The elder Conine was a two-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion in Florida, batting .290 with 1,005 hits, 120 home runs, 553 RBI, an .813 OPS and a 13.7 WAR across his eight seasons there.
Jeff Conine ranks second in games played, third in hits, third in RBI, fourth in total bases and eighth in home runs in Marlins history. He also made his Marlins debut in his age-27 season, just like his son is set to do this week.
The call-up has not been made official, so no corresponding move has been announced as of yet.
Conine is not ranked among the Marlins' top 30 prospects by MLB Pipeline, but FanGraphs has his power tool rated at a system-best 70.
The former Duke Blue Devil and second round pick, who started his journey in the Toronto Blue Jays' system, has been a part of the Marlins organization since getting traded there in September 2020. He has since worked his way up from High-A to Triple-A, crushing bombs at each and every level.
In his minor league career, Conine is a .244 hitter with an .829 OPS, averaging 35 home runs and 109 RBI per 162 games along the way.
Conine is batting .268 with 19 home runs, 68 RBI and an .825 OPS in 112 games with Triple-A Jacksonville this season. He has also brought his strikeout rate down to 2.9%, compared to the 3.7% he put up between 2021 and 2023.
First pitch for Monday night's game between the Marlins and Rockies is scheduled for 8:40 p.m. ET.
