Bryce Harper Was All Decked Out in Ohio State Gear at National Championship Game
Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper was out and enjoying his last weeks before spring training on Monday night, taking in the College Football Playoff championship game between Ohio State and Notre Dame.
In addition to Harper, NBA star and Ohio native LeBron James was in attendance as well.
A noted Ohio State fan, Harper has been around the Buckeyes multiple times this season, appearing on a FOX Sports pregame show back in October from Columbus.
He explained last season that his wife played soccer for Ohio State. Harper himself is from Las Vegas and played one year of college baseball at the College of Southern Nevada. Other than his wife, he has no connection to the Buckeyes.
Harper had another excellent season at the plate in 2024, hitting .285 with 30 homers and 87 RBI. He posted a .373 on-base percentage as well. He made the All-Star team for the eighth time in his career, but the Phillies were sadly beaten in the NLDS by the New York Mets after winning the National League East.
Harper just wrapped up his 13th year with the Washington Nationals and Phillies. In addition to his eight All-Star Games, he's also a two-time MVP, a three-time Silver Slugger, a Rookie of the Year and a home run derby champion.
The National League seems like it will be a massive gauntlet in 2025, but the Phillies seem well-positioned to compete once again with the likes of the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Mets.
They've added longtime Twins outfielder Max Kepler this offseason, as well as former Miami Marlins ace Jesus Luzardo.
