Bryce Harper Reveals How Close He Was to Joining Giants Back in 2019

The Pat McAfee Show made its way to Arizona on Monday to get everyone prepared for Team USA's march into the upcoming World Baseball Classic. A solid list of stars made their way to ESPN's mid-day program, including Bryce Harper. The Phillies star is among a trio of sluggers (Aaron Judge and Cal Raleigh) joining Mark DeRosa's lineup a they look to match and improve upon their march to the finals in the 2023 tournament.

Harper's appearance featured an interesting tidbit as the esteemed panel brought conversation back to 2019. At that time Harper was moving on from the Washington Nationals and seeking a new city in which to play.

"It came down to the Phillies and the Giants," Harper said. "It was close. The thing that killed me was that [Bruce] Bochy was retiring. He's the greatest of all time."

It was close but Bruce Bochy was retiring"@bryceharper3 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/TYsdVpqXhO — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 2, 2026

Bochy, who won three World Series with the Giants, stepped away from the dugout following the 2018 season after overseeing three consecutive losing seasons. He has since returned and skippered the Texas Rangers, famously winning his fourth World Series back in 2023.

Harper's decision to go to Philadelphia has worked out very well for him as he became a fan favorite and put together an MVP season in 2021. A year later he was the heart and soul of a team that won the pennant.

