Philadelphia Phillies Force Detroit Tigers Into Triple Play Not Seen in 95 Years
The Detroit Tigers went down 4-0 early to the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday night, but they were in prime position to make a major dent in the deficit.
And then, just like that, they weren't.
Zack McKinstry and Carson Kelly were on the corners with nobody out, and it was up to center fielder Matt Vierling to take advantage of the opportunity. Instead, Vierling got handcuffed by an inside slider, broke his bat, and sent a soft line drive back to the mound.
Starting pitcher Aaron Nola caught the ball with ease, then tossed it over to first before Kelly could return to the bag. McKinstry had abandoned third as well, so Bryce Harper made a leisurely throw over to Alex Bohm at third.
McKinstry had already crossed home plate, so Bohm was hardly in any rush to catch him tagging.
The Tigers had hit into a triple play, erasing any chance they had to put runs on the board in that third inning.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, it marked the first 1-3-5 triple play since July 11, 1929. In that instance, the Tigers forced the Boston Red Sox into the unique triple play.
There have now been 736 triple plays in MLB history, according to Baseball Almanac, 28 of which Detroit has hit into. This is their first since Aug. 3, 2017, and the first the league has seen in the 2024 season.
Detroit did end up scoring a run in the bottom of the fifth, but Harper hit a home run in the sixth to make it a 7-1 ballgame.
