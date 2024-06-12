Kyle Schwarber Moved Up This Impressive All-Time List with Big Game on Tuesday
The Philadelphia Phillies beat the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night 4-1 at Fenway Park. The win moved the Phillies to an incredible 46-20 on the year while the loss dropped the Red Sox to 33-34.
In the win, Kyle Schwarber provided some historic dominance against his old team, going 2-for-4 with two homers and two RBI. Zack Wheeler also dominated on the mound, tossing 7.0 innings while allowing just one earned run on three hits.
With regards to Schwarber, he moved up this impressive all-time list, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
most career multi-HR games out of leadoff spot:
Mookie Betts: 26
George Springer: 20
Alfonso Soriano: 19
Kyle Schwarber: 17
Brady Anderson: 14
Schwarber also joined historic company because of the exit velocity on those home runs:
this is Kyle Schwarber’s 2nd career game with multiple 110+ mph HR, joining 4/17/24
he’s the only player with 2 such games out of the leadoff spot under Statcast in a career (2015)
only others with multiple such games in a season [batting anywhere] in span:
2022 Yordan Alvarez: 3
2017 Giancarlo Stanton: 3
2023 Aaron Judge: 2
2022 Judge: 2
2019 Gary Sánchez: 2
2017 Judge: 2
2015 Chris Davis: 2
Schwarber is now hitting .240 for the season, which is better than his career average of .227. He has 13 homers this year and 38 RBI. The 31-year-old is carrying a .776 OPS.
In the 10th year of his career with the Chicago Cubs, Washington Nationals, Red Sox and Phillies, Schwarber has 259 career home runs. He helped the Cubs win the 2016 World Series and is trying to get the Phillies back to the World Series for the second time in three years as well.
