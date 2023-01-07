Phillies Reportedly Close to Acquiring All-Star Closer from Tigers

The Philadelphia Phillies are close to acquiring two-time All-Star closer Gregory Soto from the Detroit Tigers in a trade, MLB insider Jon Morosi reports. The Phillies will send Nick Maton, Matt Vierling and Donny Sands to the Tigers in exchange for Soto and Kody Clemens.

The Phillies will send infielder Nick Maton, outfielder Matt Vierling and catcher Donny Sands to the Tigers in exchange for Soto and infielder Kody Clemens.

Clemens is the son of Roger Clemens. He slashed .145/.197/.505 in his first big league season in 2022.

Sands, 26, is the no. 21 prospect in the Phillies' minor league system, according to MLB.com's top 100 prospect rankings. He made his Major League debut in 2022, going 0-3 in four plate appearances over three games.

Maton and Vierling each appeared in the World Series for the Phillies last fall.

Soto, 27, is under club control for the next three seasons, through 2025. He was named an American League All-Star in both 2021 and 2022, posting a 3.34 ERA and 48 saves during that time.

The move comes as Phillies executive Dave Dombrowski continues to try to beef up the club's bullpen. Last month, the club signed Craig Kimbrel to a one-year deal.

