Phoenix Suns Owner Reportedly Interested in Buying Minnesota Twins
According to Dan Hayes of MLB.com, the Minnesota Twins are drawing interest from Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia and his brother.
Sources confirm Phoenix Suns/Mercury owner Mat Ishbia and his brother Justin Ishbia are interested in purchasing the #MNTwins.
Three days after they were approved as owners in Feb. 2023, the Suns acquired Kevin Durant.
Bloomberg was first with the report.
The Pohlad Family expressed interest in selling the team back in early October and this is the first real movement we've heard on that front since.
Twins fans will undoubtedly be rooting for someone with deep pockets to buy the team from the Pohlad Family. The Twins are notoriously frugal and have been operating under a stricter-than-usual budget in each of the last two offseasons. Minnesota traded away stalwart Jorge Polanco last offseason while also letting Sonny Gray go in free agency. They are said to be trying to trade catcher Christian Vazquez this offseason in an effort to save money. There's been minimal talk of them adding to their roster in free agency.
Minnesota finished fourth in the American League Central this past season, missing the playoffs after a brutal collapse in the season's final month. They had made the American League Division Series back in 2023 and still have a solid core led by Pablo Lopez, Carlos Correa and Byron Buxton.
There are several hurdles to clear before anyone buys the Twins, but it's good to see there is real interest here. The Baltimore Orioles were the last Major League Baseball team to be sold.
