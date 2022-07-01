Michael Perez Has Third Three-Homer Game For Pittsburgh Pirates in June

Someone must be passing around the three-homer hat for the Pittsburgh Pirates because another name just got added to the list and it might be the most improbable of them all.

Coming into Thursday night's game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Pirates catcher Michael Perez had nine career home runs, hitting a career-high seven in 2021.

In one night, he increased that number by 33.3 percent as he became the third different Pirates player in the month of June to record a three-homer game.

It's the first time in MLB history that three different players from the same team recorded three-homer games in the same month.

It also might be the first time or one of the only times in league history that two players from the same team recorded three-homer games on back-to-back days.

Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds accomplished the feat on Wednesday afternoon against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Earlier in the month, rookie Jack Suwinski did the same and became the first rookie in league history with a three-homer game and a walk-off homer in the same game.

Pittsburgh ended up out-slugging the Brewers to an 8-7 win, finishing the month of June with 44 homers, the second-most homers in a month in franchise history.

Let's not forget to mention that shortstop phenom Oneil Cruz had a blast of his own, a 431-foot tank that cleared the seats just to the right of the center field batter's eye.

Right now, the Pirates, who sit at 31-45 on the year, have more home runs than the St. Louis Cardinals, who are currently sitting in playoff contention in the NL Central.

Sometimes in baseball, things just don't make sense and that's the beauty of the game at the end of the day.