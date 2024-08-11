Pittsburgh Pirates' Paul Skenes Continues Worrisome Trend in Latest Loss

Fastest 1st Inning Paul Skenes Pitch (MPH):

May 11 - 101.9

May 17 - 100.3

May 23 - 100.3

May 29 - 100.4

June 5 - 101.3

June 11 - 100.4

June 17 - 100.5

June 23 - 99.7

June 29 - 98.9

July 5 - 100.2

July 11 - 99.4

July 23 - 100.2

July 29 - 99.3

August 4 - 99.8

August 10 - 98.6 pic.twitter.com/pLD6HDe8Sj